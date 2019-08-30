HALLOWELL — Registration is now open for September art workshops at The Harlow, 100 Water St., including Color Theory taught by Jim Flahaven, Ceramic Surface Design taught by Tyler Gulden, and Artists’ Professional Development Series taught by Helene Farrar.

Workshops at the Harlow offer an opportunity to try something new or expand on existing skills. Pre-registration is required for all workshops. Spaces are limited. They will be small classes with lots of opportunity for one on one instruction and conversation, according to a news release from the Harlow.

Color Theory with Jim Flahaven:

This workshop, planned from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept . 14, will focus on the physical interaction of colors. It is appropriate for anyone who uses color in their practice: painters, interior designers, fiber artists etc. The approach will be hands-on and students will paint, cut and paste using acrylics. Together, the group will cycle through a number of different exercises and discuss numerous color theory concepts. Each student should leave the workshop with more mastery and understanding of color. All materials included. Tuition: $40 members/$65 nonmembers. Space is limited to 15 students. Open to ages 16 and older. No previous experience necessary. Register and learn more at harlowgallery.org.

Ceramic Surface Design with Tyler Gulden:

On Saturday, Sept. 28, 1-4 p.m., join ceramic artist and educator Tyler Gulden for a hands-on introduction to the chemistry of mixing and techniques for applying very thick slip to transform the surface of their pots. Using the wheel, brushes, hands, and a variety of tools and ribs (some of our own making) the class will explore together how slip can elevate and change the the surface of ceramic forms. This workshop will take place at Hallowell Clay Works at 157 Water St. Students will pick up their fired pieces at the Harlow, just down the street at 100 Water St. All materials included. Tuition: $50 members/$75 nonmembers. Space is limited to 12 students. Students younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. No previous experience necessary. The deadline to register is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. Register and learn more at harlowgallery.org.

Artists’ Professional Development Series with Helene Farrar:

Ready for the next level and willing to do the work? Need someone to look at your art and give you the feedback you need to grow and stretch? This fall, join artist and educator Helene Farrar as your mentor and facilitator for a four-part professional development workshop series. Sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 29, Oct.27, Nov. 24, Dec. 29. The group will explore a range of topics including: developing an art practice, technique and content, resume and artist statement development, marketing, and more. Each morning session will be thematic with some preliminary homework each session followed by homework for the following class. This workshop is specifically designed for artists who are working to develop a professional art practice. Ideally, students will have already created at least a small series of completed works within the same medium and of the same content. This class will offer lots of opportunity for questions, conversation, and one-on-one interaction. All materials included. Tuition: $160 members/$200 nonmembers. Registration deadline: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. Limited to 12 students 18 and older. Register and learn more at harlowgallery.org.

The Harlow is a membership based 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to connecting and celebrating art, artists and community in downtown historic Hallowell since 1963. For more information. visit harlowgallery.org or call 622-3813.

