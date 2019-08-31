HINCKLEY — There is always something new to see at the L.C. Bates Museum. On Saturdays In September, the museum will highlight interesting collections by presenting engaging hands-on activities for families and children. Visitors will be able to explore the exhibits and collections to learn about Maine birds and wildlife. All visits to the museum and programs include a take-home activity, according to a news release from the museum.

The early fall programs:

On Saturday, Sept. 7, from 1 to 2 p.m., Bills and Beaks Tell What They Eat. Participants will be wildlife biologists and enhance their observation skills, as they follow the clues to find various birds’ beaks to learn about their lifestyles and behavior. Why do hummingbirds have long, skinny beaks, while the Red Crossbill has a unique, asymmetrical beak? Plus, make a bird beak craft to take home.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, from 1 to 2 p.m., the program will be An Endangered Animals Tour. In this guided tour, some of the endangered, threatened and extinct species found in the museum’s collection will be highlighted. Some species that have made remarkable recoveries because of recent conservation efforts will be discussed.

Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., is Smithsonian Museum Day. Museum Day is an annual celebration of boundless curiosity hosted by Smithsonian magazine. Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. Tickets can be downloaded at smithsonianmag.com. Those who visit will have art supplies, including watercolors and colored pencils, available to capture a favorite animal or bird in the museum on paper.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, from 1 to 2 p.m., a program and hunt about Birds of Prey are planned. Come learn about the lives of Maine’s raptors. Adaptations, habitats, migration, calls, and more will be covered. A museum scavenger hunt will follow.

For more details about the L.C. Bates Museum’s fall programs, contact the L.C.Bates Museum at Good Will-Hinckley at 238-4250 or [email protected].

The L.C. Bates Museum is located on 14 Easler Road, U.S. Route 201 in Hinckley, on the campus of Good Will-Hinckley.

