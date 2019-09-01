AUGUSTA — Bug Maine-ia, Maine’s largest natural science education fair celebrates its 17th year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Maine State Museum, 230 State St. Those who attend can explore the many fascinating ways that bugs affect our lives; bugs as pets, pests, art and pollinators, according to a news release from the museum.

Join the buzzing at the museum and get up close to some of the world’s most amazing insects. Check out fossils of bugs from the Ice Age, interact with live aquatic organisms, observe the art of fly tying, or hold a tarantula in the palm of your hand. Exhibitors provide hands-on displays, fascinating discoveries, and fun for visitors of all ages. Admission is free all day.

The Maine State Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and closed Sunday, Monday, and all state holidays. Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for senior adults older than 62 and children 6-18 years old, and free for children younger than 6. Maximum charge for families is $10.

For more information, call 287-2301, or visit the Maine State Museum at mainestatemuseum.org.

