Storyteller Rosalind Benton will present “New Beginnings” at the Jefferson Historical Society’s Tea and much more,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Old Jefferson Town House. Benton will relate the story of Ann and her family and their anguish and excitement at having to leave their extended family in Wales, the challenges of the ocean voyage and their eventual settling in America in the early 1900’s.

Benton is a member of the historical society and a great-granddaughter-in-law of Avery Bond, of Jefferson, the father of Bond brothers Harland, Ernest and Willis Bond. She has a home in Bath and Pennsylvania where she has spoken at several events.

There will be tea, of course, and coffee and fancy tidbits following the program as well as some enjoyable surprises. Admission is by prepaid tickets only. There is limited seating at the historic building constructed 150 years ago and restored by the JHS over the last 20 years. Admission is by prepaid tickets only of $15. Reservation and payment should be received by Sept. 3; call 549-5258.

