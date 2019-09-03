Augusta

Augusta duplicate bridge club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Barbara Trehune and Karen Torrey, Frank Gilbert and Noralie Cox, Scott Campbell and Ed Rushton, Charlotte Rowland and Warren Wilson, and Jean Reilieg and Lyn Kerschiner.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

Hallowell

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Sharon Todd. Keith Todd placed second and Paul Betit placed third. Tom Gillette was Thursday’s winner. Bill Moore placed second, and Ben Parish placed third.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays and Thursdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Betty Perry and Frances Roy. Lee Lenfest and Madeline Poulin tied for second with Barbara Terhune and Jeannie Reiling. Sylvia Poulin and Bob Poulin placed third, and Alice King and Dick Quinlan placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

