Reprise Choral Ensemble (“Reprise”), the Augusta-area-based choral chamber ensemble whose inaugural concert was in June, is offering audition opportunities for potential singers.

The ensemble looks to grow in numbers while keeping a consistent balance and blend. Rehearsals and concerts are held in the Augusta area.

The next two concerts are Feb. 1, celebrating Maine’s Bicentennial year with the music and poetry of Maine composers and writers, and late May.

Reprise donates all proceeds from concerts to arts organizations or individuals chosen by its board of directors; the June inaugural concert proceeds of $1,000 were awarded the to Maine Arts Academy.

For more information, email music director Mary Elisabeth Rector or cofounders Julie Richard and Timothy Rector at [email protected].

