Lexius Saint Martin, the Waterville man deported to Haiti last year in a high-profile and contentious case that separated him from his wife and children, has been pardoned by Gov. Janet Mills.

“I can confirm that Governor Mills has pardoned Mr. St. Martin,” Mills press secretary Lindsay Crete said Wednesday morning in an email. “After Governor Mills took office, Lexius St. Martin’s case was brought to her attention and she requested that the Executive Clemency Board review the matter. After the Board and the Governor reviewed the matter, the Governor determined that Mr. St. Martin deserved a pardon and granted it on August 29, 2019.”

Mindy Saint Martin sits with her children Marcus, left, two-month-old Mya and Donovan at their home in Waterville on July 9, 2018. Her husband Lexius has received a pardon for a drug trafficking charge from Maine Gov. Janet Mills that could lead to his returning to the United States and his family. Morning Sentinel file photo by David Leaming

Saint Martin, 36, has been in Haiti since February 2018, when he was deported after being arrested Jan. 2 that year on the Waterville street where he lives by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials. He had just left his house to go to work.

In 2007, Saint Martin was arrested for trafficking in cocaine. He was convicted in 2008, served seven months in jail and vowed never to get involved in anything illegal again. However, he had violated his immigration status. An immigration judge ordered his removal.

He was taken to Texas, where he awaited deportation, but he was released when Haiti suffered an earthquake and could not take people back. The deportation order, however, was not rescinded.

Three years later, in 2010, Lexius met and fell in love with his would-be wife, Mindy, through friends. She said she would not date him unless he got a job. Two days later, he landed a job cleaning for a business at a hospital in Boothbay and later started his own successful business, LMD Cleaning Services.

He had been living in the United States since 1994, arriving as an 11-year-old refugee with his father and siblings. He was in the U.S. legally and had green card status. He attended school in Florida and later came to Maine to work in the blueberry fields and stayed.

On Feb. 3 last year, a crowd rallied outside City Hall in Waterville, calling on Maine’s top politicians to help Saint Martin return to the U.S.

In Nov. 2018, then-Gov. Paul LePage denied a request to pardon an underlying trafficking conviction for Saint Martin. A pardon would not have brought Saint Martin back to the U.S. automatically, but it would have helped pave the way for his attorney, Evan Fisher, to appeal to federal officials in the effort.

The Governor’s Board of Executive Clemency held a hearing July 19, 2018, on the request to pardon the conviction and then made a recommendation to LePage. That recommendation was not made public.

Later, LePage responded to a text message from a reporter requesting comment, saying he really did not have much to add as to why he rejected the pardon request.

“My problem with this case was he had nearly 10 years to address the pardon and his immigration issues,” LePage said. “He completely ignored our laws until they caught up with him. Where was his support system during this time? Why was he not thinking of his family and what if — he got deported!!!!!!”

Mindy Saint Martin and Fisher could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday morning. The Saint Martins have three young children.

