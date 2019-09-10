National Day of Service: Trail Work is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Lake George Regional Park (West Side) on U.S. Route 2 in Skowhegan.

The event is in honor of 9/11, a federally recognized National Day of Service and Remembrance.

Volunteers will help park staff prepare for the grand opening of the Warren Trail. The team will be out there all day, but volunteers are welcome to bring a rake and gloves and find them on the trails at any time.

For more information, contack Main Street Skowhegan at 612-2571 or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: