The New Portland Lions Fair will be open Friday, Sept. 13, and continue through Sunday, Sept. 15, on Route 146 in North New Portland.

Gates open at 2 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The 100-acre facility boasts a demolition derby, horse pulls, truck and tractor pulls, ATV pulls, fireworks, midway rides, a rotating selection of entertaining stage shows, a lumberjack show, petting zoo, the Maine Craft Festival and more.

Admission will cost $5 per person or $15 per family, $15 for an unlimited ride bracelet on Friday and Sunday and $18 for an unlimited ride bracelet on Saturday.

For more information, visit newportlandlionsfair.com, or contact John Duff at 566-5722 or [email protected].

