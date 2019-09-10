The New Portland Lions Fair will be open Friday, Sept. 13, and continue through Sunday, Sept. 15, on Route 146 in North New Portland.
Gates open at 2 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The 100-acre facility boasts a demolition derby, horse pulls, truck and tractor pulls, ATV pulls, fireworks, midway rides, a rotating selection of entertaining stage shows, a lumberjack show, petting zoo, the Maine Craft Festival and more.
Admission will cost $5 per person or $15 per family, $15 for an unlimited ride bracelet on Friday and Sunday and $18 for an unlimited ride bracelet on Saturday.
For more information, visit newportlandlionsfair.com, or contact John Duff at 566-5722 or [email protected].
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
NOAA chief thanks Alabama weather office in wake of Dorian forecast controversy
-
Maine Crime
Kennebec Journal police log for Sept. 10
-
Nation & World
Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton, says they ‘disagreed strongly’
-
Community
United Way sets highest campaign goal
-
Business
Skowhegan business under fire for producing ‘Indians” mascot apparel