LEWISTON — Police found the body of a Lewiston man Tuesday — a week after he had been reported missing.
The body of 53-year-old Stephen Brown was in a wooded area off Winter Street, near his home, according to Maine Public Safety Spokesman Stephen McCausland.
The death was not considered suspicious, McCausland said. Brown was last seen alive Aug. 26 as he was leaving his home, police said. A State Police dog helped find the body Tuesday afternoon.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine Crime
Augusta man pleads guilty to arson for destroying friend’s car in Hallowell
-
Nation & World
Collins joins bipartisan effort to end Trump’s use of military funds for border wall
-
Local & State
Missing Lewiston man’s body found in the woods
-
New England Patriots
Brown practices with Pats, but his status remains unclear
-
Local & State
South Portland terminal operator taking steps to reduce petroleum tank odors