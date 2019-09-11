Stephen Brown

LEWISTON — Police found the body of a Lewiston man Tuesday — a week after he had been reported missing.

The body of 53-year-old Stephen Brown was in a wooded area off Winter Street, near his home, according to Maine Public Safety Spokesman Stephen McCausland.

The death was not considered suspicious, McCausland said. Brown was last seen alive Aug. 26 as he was leaving his home, police said. A State Police dog helped find the body Tuesday afternoon.

