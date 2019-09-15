BECKY COPP’S PRIZE-WINNING DILL PICKLES
Makes 4 quarts
4 pounds fresh cucumbers
8 heads of fresh dill
6 tablespoons pickling salt
1 teaspoon ground mustard
1 quart water
1 quart white vinegar
Wash cucumbers using cold water and cut lengthwise into spears. Combine salt, water, vinegar and mustard in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Place dill heads evenly into the clean canning jars. Pack cucumber spears into the jars on top of the dill. Ladle pickling liquid on top of cucumbers in jar leaving 1/2-inch space on top. Place lids on jars with rings and process in boiling canner for 10-15 minutes. Remove from canner and let cool. You will hear the “pop” of a proper seal while jars are cooling. *For crispier pickles, after cutting into spears, cover them in ice and place them in the refrigerator for about two hours. Drain the water and proceed.
ALISON HYNES’ AWARD-WINNING APPLE PIE
