The third suspect wanted in connection with a shooting last week in Presque Isle was arrested Sunday evening by the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Alexander, 44, of Blaine was taken into custody without incident around 6 p.m. at a home in Blaine where he had been hiding out since the shooting, which took place during the early morning hours of Sept. 9, the sheriff’s office said.

Two men who allegedly had a role in sheltering Alexander were each charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution. Jordan Field, 36, of Blaine, and Ned Ketchum, 50, of Mars Hill are facing misdemeanor charges for allowing Alexander to stay at the residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies who went to the home on Sunday received a tip that Alexander was hiding out there. In addition to the charges he will face in connection with the shooting, Alexander was being sought by police on three separate and unrelated warrants for failure to appear in court.

His alleged accomplices, Jomo White and Brittney Britton, have each been charged with elevated aggravated assault and aggravated reckless conduct with a firearm. White is also facing a charge of attempted murder.

The shooting, which left a man critically injured, forced police to shut down schools and businesses. Police said the victim is no longer in critical condition and has been recovering. His name has not been released.

