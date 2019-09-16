BANGOR — The trial of a man charged with homicide is set to begin in Maine.
The Bangor Daily News reports that the man is accused of shooting to death 51-year-old Israel Lewis of Bangor on Jan. 7, 2018, in Bangor.
The man doesn’t have a first name and goes by F Daly.
Court documents say that Lewis’ body was discovered three days later by his ex-girlfriend, who called 911. An autopsy determined he’d been shot twice.
Daly, originally from Boston, has pleaded not guilty to intentional or knowing murder. Ahead of the Sept. 23 trial, his defense attorneys say the state’s case is based solely on circumstantial evidence.
The attorney general’s office declined comment. The newspaper says investigators allegedly found the murder weapon hidden in Daly’s apartment.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Morning Sentinel Sept. 16 police log
-
Local & State
Hallowell officials hosting public meeting Thursday to discuss closed dog park
-
Community
Multicultural Center open house set for Wednesday
-
Nation & World
U.S. blames Iran for Saudi strike; big hit for oil prices
-
Nation & World
Epstein accusers denied damages in Florida victims’ rights case