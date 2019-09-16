AUGUSTA — Pine Tree Council will host a Walk A Thon Saturday, Sept. 28, at Bond Brook Recreation, 21 Bond Brook Road.

The Boy Scouts of America event is a 5 mile held near Augusta’s Capital Park and will connect with the rail trail. There will be multiple check points with obstacles and puzzles needing to be completed before continuing the walk.

This event is sure to provide Scouts with multiple belt loop and merit badge requirements.

Participants having 12 or more Scouts and family members registered for the walk will all receive flint and steal.

All registration fees include access to water, a patch, overnight accommodations at Camp Bomazeen in Belgrade, along with a light breakfast. All Maine residents must bring their own tent.

The cost will be $35. Registration ends at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.

To register, visit runsignup.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: