A water main break has led the Portland Water District to issue a boil-water order for residents of Peaks and Cushing islands in Casco Bay.

The order took effect 9:30 a.m. Friday, and applies to any water that residents intend to consume, the city said in an emergency message to residents.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute before it is used to wash food, make ice cubes, brush teeth or otherwise be consumed.

Water samples will be collected and tested within the next 24 hours.

This story will be updated.

