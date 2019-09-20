IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:59 a.m., a theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:19 a.m., a well-being check was made on Caldwell Road.

11:35 a.m., a well-being check was made on Union Street.

12:20 p.m., a well-being check for an animal was made on Medical Center Parkway.

12:37 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on West River Road.

12:54 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Washington Street.

1:10 p.m., a livestock complaint was made on Eastern Avenue.

3:33 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

4:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chamberlain Street.

5:01 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

6:15 p.m., an overdose was reported on Greenlief Street.

7:08 p.m., lost property was reported on Whitten Road.

7:26 p.m., shoplifting was reported n Bangor Street.

7:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

8:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

9:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.

9:22 p.m., an overdose was reported on Water Street.

10:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Friday at 12:18 a.m., a well-being check on an animal was made on Eastern Avenue.

IN CHINA ,Thursday at 5:34 p.m., an assault was reported on Chadwick Way.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 6:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

Friday at 12:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.

2:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

3:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Brunswick Road.

IN WAYNE, Thursday at 3:46 p.m., a loud party was reported on Fairbanks Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:56 p.m., Richard J. Dumas, 38, of Whitefield, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release and on three counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, following traffic complaints made on Eastern Avenue.

9:48 p.m., Jamie Lyn LeClair, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, following a report of a disturbance on Chapel Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 4:35 p.m., a 38-year-old Augusta man was arrested on the charge of operating a motor vehicle after habitual offender revocation, following a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash on Washington Street.

6:56 p.m., a 37-year-old Winthrop woman was issued a summons on two counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, following traffic complaints made on Eastern Avenue.

7:11 p.m., a 37-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on two counts of assault, following a report of an assault on State Street.

