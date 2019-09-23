AUGUSTA — The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 2 successfully conducted its third annual School Supply Collection. Wish lists were requested and generated for two autism classrooms and a functional skills classroom at Lincoln Elementary School in Augusta.

Auxiliary President Theresa Clifford’s daughter, Amy Eishenbach, was this year’s chairperson for the Bath Back To School Program, sponsored by the Bath Masons. Through Clifford, Eisenbach offered 26 free backpacks filled with supplies for the children in the three sponsored classrooms.

In mid-July through August school supply donations more than satisfied the three teachers’ wish lists. New markers, colored pencils, pencils, individual notebooks and folders, stress relievers such as putty and squish balls, highlighters, big erasers, wipes, velcro, stickers, and many additional, helpful resources were collected.

