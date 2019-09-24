Capital City Improv and The Friends of Cumston Hall join forces will present the fundraising show, “Comedy for Cumston,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the hall at 796 Main St., in Monmouth.

Using audience suggestions and stories, Capital City Improv will create unique comedy experiences that are customized to the audience.

Proceeds will benefit the ongoing restoration and preservation of the hall.

Tickets cost $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

For reservations, call 207-577-4919 .

