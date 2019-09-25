Local musicians will gather to recreate “The Last Waltz” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, at 804 Washington St., in Bath.

Maine musicians from bands like The Boneheads, Maine Dead Project, Colwell Brothers, the Fogcutters, and Dave Mallet’s back-up band will perform songs from the film, appearing in character. Hearing a Joni Mitchell doppelganger perform “Coyote,” or a Neil Young stand-in sing “Helpless” will offer a nostalgic evening of live music not to be missed.

The Band’s final concert, on Thanksgiving Day in 1976, was such an epic event that Martin Scorsese filmed it as the documentary “The Last Waltz.” The iconic concert featured guests such as Van Morrison, Muddy Waters, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, and other rock royalty of the 1960s and 1970s.

While a Thanksgiving dinner will not be served (5,000 guests attended the pre-show dinner at San Francisco’s Winterland on Nov. 25, 1976), ticket holders will hear favorite songs like “The Weight,” “Caravan” (Van Morrison), “Baby, Let Me Follow You Down” (Bob Dylan), “Such a Night” (Dr. John), “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down”, and many others.

Tickets cost $15 in advance, $17 at the door.

For tickets, or more information, call the box office at 442-8455 or visit chocolatechurcharts.org.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: