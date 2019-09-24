SKOWHEGAN — A former physician assistant in Jackman has been indicted by the Somerset County grand jury on multiple charges of unlawful sexual contact with minors.

Gerald R. Keenan, of New Orleans, was indicted on 16 counts of unlawful sexual contact, four counts of sexual abuse of a minor and three counts of gross sexual assault.

Keenan is alleged to have had sexual contact with minors younger than 14 between June 24, 2000, and April 18, 2011, in Jackman.

According to NOLA.com, Keenan, 65, was the first boy’s doctor at the Jackman Community Health Center between 1998 and 2001, when the alleged assaults took place.

In 2017, Keenan contacted his alleged victim, now an adult, via Facebook, acknowledged the assaults and apologized.

The man arranged a FaceTime video call with him, recorded it and provided the call to Maine State Police, along with the Facebook messages, according to NOLA.com. Keenan was arrested in New Orleans earlier this year.

A second victim came forward after Keenan’s initial arrest. Friday, Keenan was arrested in Brewer.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but an indication that there is enough evidence in a case to move forward with a trial.

Other indictments released Sept. 13:

• Jocelyn Jones, 31, of South China, charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of criminal operating under the influence. On Feb. 18, Michael Handy was killed when the car he was driving collided with a car Jones was operating. Jones was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and had an alcohol level above legal limits.

• David H. Recore, 24, of Skowhegan, charged with one count of domestic violence assault and one count of domestic violence criminal threatening, both of which occurred March 8 in Skowhegan.

• Edward Tuttle, 26, of St. Albans, charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of domestic violence assault and one count of improper contact with a victim on July 20 in St. Albans; one count of domestic violence assault, one count of domestic violence criminal threatening and one count of domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon July 14 in St. Albans.

• Joshua Hartley, 34, of Canaan, charged with one count of domestic violence assault, one count of domestic violence terrorizing and one count of domestic violence criminal threatening July 13 in Canaan. Hartley was previously convicted on a charge of domestic violence assault Feb. 16, 2012.

• Bruce E. Bennett Jr., 37, of St. Albans, charged with one count of domestic violence assault, one count of domestic violence criminal threatening, one count of obstructing the reporting of a crime or injury and one count of violating conditions of release April 26 in St. Albans. Bennett has been convicted of domestic violence assault March 18, 2015, and Jan. 22, 2014.

• Tara Crockett, 34, of Starks, charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of domestic violence assault June 28 in Starks.

• Joey Roderick, 52, of Solon, charged with one count of domestic violence assault, one count of domestic violence terrorizing and one count of cruelty to animals July 15 in Solon. Roderick was convicted of domestic violence assault March 2, 2011.

• Dennis C. Willie, 51, of Harmony, charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a dependent person on or between Feb. 12 and May 16 in Harmony.

• Matthew Maloon, 33, of Parkman, charged with one count of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and one count of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs April 19 in Harmony.

• Chad Stevens, 36, of Cornville, charged with one count of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs May 2 in Skowhegan.

• Thomas Schmidt, 54, of Corinna, charged with two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and one count of criminal operating under the influence June 28 in Hartland.

• Troy Whitney, 35, of Auburn, charged with one count of unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, one count of violating conditions of release and one count of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs May 18 in Skowhegan.

• Bryan E. Cocchio, 42, of Benton, charged with one count of operating after revocation on June 19 in Fairfield. Cocchio was convicted of operating after revocation Nov. 30, 2010.

• William Carabetta, 49, of Monson, Massachusetts, charged with three counts of theft by insurance deception between Dec. 5, 2014 and April 3, 2017; on April 6, 2016; and on Jan. 28, 2017, through April 3, 2017, in Somerset County. He was also charged with attempted theft by insurance deception by filing a false insurance claim on or about Dec. 5, 2014, in Somerset County.

• Suzanne M. Leathers, 55, of West Gardiner, charged with theft by deception May 11, 2018, in Norridgewock.

• Duane Marquis, 58, of Skowhegan, charged with two counts of violating conditions of release July 31 and Aug. 7 in Skowhegan, where Marquis violated a protection order by visiting a victim of an alleged crime.

