Superintendent of Schools Thomas Desjardins Photo courtesy of Carrabec Community School

NORTH ANSON — The Second annual Carrabec Community School Back to School Bash fundraiser was held despite the rain and cold. The school’s K-8 PTO group organized and ran the event, with help by many CCS staff.

Carrabec Community School mascot Cobra and Clifford the Dog during the Back to School Bash fundraiser at the North Anson school. Photo courtesy of Carrabec Community School

During the event Principal Thomas Desjardins, Superintendent Michael Tracy and Transportation Assistant Director Larry Dunphy braved the cold and sat in the dunk tank.

The event also included a bounce house, water slide, face painting, rock wall, pie eating contest, photo booth, Clifford, the school’s Cobra Mascot and and lots of food.

