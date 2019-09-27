CHINA — Three adults and one minor were arrested and charged with multiple drug-related offenses after a search warrant was executed by local and federal law enforcement agencies on Friday morning, according to Lt. J. Chris Read of the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, Read stated that at approximately 6 a.m. Friday, Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, the Maine State Police Tactical Unit, agents from Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency executed a search warrant at a residence at 516 Vassalboro Road.

Law enforcement officers discovered an estimated 20 grams of crack cocaine, 45 grams of an unknown powdered substance, $2,990 in cash, and four firearms, two of which are confirmed to have been stolen in a burglary.

Authorities arrested Justin A. Lugo, 22, of New York, Thrisha N. Scott, 31, of China, Patrick J. Parsons, 34, of China, and an unidentified 17-year-old female.

All four have been charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and theft by receiving stolen property. Lugo was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and being a fugitive from justice for leaving New York violating conditions of his parole.

Inside the home, which was littered with urine and dog feces, were five children from 4 to 13 years old. The Department of Health and Human Services responded to assist with the placement of the children.

Lugo’s bail was originally set at $75,000 cash, but his fugitive from justice warrant doesn’t allow for bailouts. Lugo was treated for a canine bite sustained during the search and transported to Kennebec County Jail.

Scott and Parsons’ bail was set at $50,000 cash for each with the condition that no contact with their children is allowed unless supervised. Both are being held at Kennebec County Jail.

