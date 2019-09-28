A young man from Millinocket was killed early Saturday morning when he lost control of his pickup truck and it crashed into a ditch near Long A Township  in Penobscot County, Maine State Police said.

Mark Dibona, 19, died at the crash scene off Cedar Lake Road about 6 miles west of Millinocket. A motorist discovered the crash around 3 a.m., said state police spokesman Steve McCausland.

Dibona was not wearing a seat belt and troopers said speed was the likely cause of the crash, according to McCausland.

