AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Sept. 19-25, 2019, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Anthony R. Amalfitano, 22, of Oakland, violating condition of release April 21, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine; operating under the influence, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Derek L. Bates, 25, of Hartford, domestic violence assault July 26, 2018, in Winthrop, 364-day jail sentence all suspended, one-year probation.

Michael Roger Beaulieu, 39, of Winslow, operating after habitual offender revocation Feb. 2, 2019, in Winslow, $1,000 fine, eight-month jail sentence. Operating after habitual offender revocation Feb. 7, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Nikki L. Bragdon, 32, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 2, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine, $100 suspended.

Eric Colbert, 34, of Gardiner, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Aug. 11, 2019, in Gardiner, $400 fine, 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, 30-day jail sentence; unlawful possession of cocaine base, dismissed.

Jessica E. Cote, 28, of Oxford, operating under the influence Dec. 31, 2019, in Waterville, $750 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Lisa M. Damboise, 47, of Augusta, habitually truant student May 22, 2019, in Augusta, $200 fine, $100 suspended.

Jason M. Diamond, 33, of Readfield, operating under the influence March 16, 2019, in Winthrop, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Adan O. Figueroa, 22, of New York City, fugitive from justice Nov. 2, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Elijah DT Gagne, 22, of Belgrade, domestic violence assault March 15, 2018, in Belgrade, dismissed.

Zachary Gagnon, 40, of Augusta, failure to operate watercraft at prudent speed Aug. 23, 2019, in Gardiner, $100 fine.

Jack V. Gordon, 25, of China, operating while license suspended or revoked and operating after registration suspended Aug. 4, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Joshua Scott Goulette, 33, of New Sharon, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit July 31, 2019, in Gardiner, $500 fine.

Barry E. Grant, 38, of Augusta, use of drug paraphernalia July 14, 2019, in Augusta, $300 fine.

Kiana Greene, 26, of Augusta, aggravated assault Dec. 11, 2018, in Augusta, 2.5-year Department of Corrections sentence all suspended, three-year probation, $1,796.40 restitution, 72-hours community service.

Bethany Meunier Hasson, 29, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked May 17, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Trudy L. Howell, 43, of Sidney, theft by deception Aug. 25, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Amy Jean Hudson, 37, of Waterville, assault Feb. 9, 2019, in Waterville, $300 fine, 72-hour jail sentence.

Kevin F. Johnson, 40, of Augusta, operating under the influence July 27, 2019, in Manchester, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Adam N. Kalloch, 28, of Farmingdale, violating condition of release July 14, 2019, in Farmingdale, 30-day jail sentence; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, 30-day jail sentence.

Martha Keim, 45, of Waterville, violating condition of release April 29, 2019, in Waterville, $250 fine.

Jamie Lyn Leclair, 40, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked July 23, 2019, in Gardiner, $600 fine, seven-day jail sentence, one-year license suspension. Violating condition of release Sept. 19, 2019, in Augusta, 48-hour jail sentence.

Denis M. Leonti, 65, of Bristol, Rhode Island, fishing without valid license July 5, 2019, in Rome, $100 fine.

Richard C. Letourneau Jr., 53, of Bowdoin, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit July 18, 2019, in Litchfield, dismissed.

Christopher R. Lord, 49, of Milo, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 15, 2019, in Augusta, $250 fine.

Cody J. Lorentzen, 31, of Union, operating unregistered ATV Aug. 1, 2019, in China, $200 fine.

Kenneth D. Marquis, 61, of West Gardiner, unlawful sexual contact April 6, 2018, in West Gardiner, 364-day jail sentence all but 90 days suspended, one-year probation.

Stephen A. Matthews, 35, of Augusta, violating protection from abuse order Sept. 24, 2019, in Augusta, four-day jail sentence.

Gregory William Maxwell, 33, of Augusta, domestic violence assault Dec. 23, 2018, in Augusta, two-year jail sentence all but 90 days suspended, two-year probation.

Shane Niles, 60, of Whitefield, operating while license suspended or revoked July 31, 2019, in Pittston, $250 fine.

Nichole Nolan, 35, of Waterville, theft by deception Feb. 10, 2019, in Gardiner, 14-day jail sentence, $447 restitution. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 14, 2019, in Gardiner, 14-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 17, 2019, in Gardiner, 14-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 19, 2019, in Gardiner, 14-day jail sentence.

Steven C. Potter, 27, of Whitefield, operating while license suspended or revoked July 7, 2019, in Hallowell, $250 fine.

Nicole Randall, 27, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 12, 2019, in Augusta, $200 fine.

Travis Robinson, 33, of North Vassalboro, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, dismissed. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs March 2, 2019, in Waterville, $400 fine, $400 suspended, 15-month Department of Corrections sentence; aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs, dismissed.

Tia Rousseau, 31, of Waterville, gross sexual assault Oct. 27, 2018, in Waterville, five-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 18 months suspended, two-year probation.

Savannah C. Sawyer, 26, of Waterville, failing to make oral or written accident report Jan. 12, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

John M. Shemet Jr., 23, of Meriden, Connecticut, operating vehicle without license Oct. 26, 2017, in Gardiner, $100 fine.

Brittany L. Stevens, 29, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 10, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine. Violating condition of release July 22, 2019, in Augusta, $250 fine; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, $250 fine. Habitually truant student May 20, 2019, in Augusta, $250 fine, $150 suspended.

Ashley Towers, 29, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 17, 2019, in Augusta, $250 fine.

Anthony J. Violette, 43, of Fairfield, operating under the influence June 4, 2019, in Waterville, $600 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Susan M. Walker, 57, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked July 6, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Shanon Lynn Walls, 34, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 18, 2018, in Waterville, $250 fine; violating condition of release, dismissed.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous