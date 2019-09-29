IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:39 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

10:51 a.m., theft was reported on Cony Street.

12:48 p.m. a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

12:58 p.m., theft was reported on Community Drive.

1:47 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Jeff Gagnon Way.

2:29 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

2:53 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Pipeline Road.

4:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

5:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

5:46 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Washington Street.

7:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Second Avenue.

8:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Airport Road.

8:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

9 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

12:15 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Myrtle Street.

3:04 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8:39 p.m., Lora A. O’Kelly, 50, of Augusta, was arrested on Boothby Street and charged with disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise.

3:41 a.m., Chandler J. Wieczorek, 23, of Augusta, was arrested on Crosby Street and charged with domestic violence assault.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 6:34 p.m., Denvor Robert Ferland, 27, of Augusta, was summoned on charges of operating under the influence, operating a motorcycle without endorsement and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, at the intersection of East Crescent Street and Memorial Drive.

 

