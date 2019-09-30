BANGOR — Jurors have found a Boston native guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of a man in Bangor.

The jury deliberated about two hours Monday before finding F Daly guilty of killing 51-year-old Israel Lewis, whose body was found in a boarding home in January 2018.

Daly was charged after Lewis’ body was discovered three days after the shooting by his ex-girlfriend. Lewis was shot in the head and chest.

Prosecutors said Daly confessed to his former girlfriend and that a gun hidden in his home matched bullet casings left at the scene.

Daly’s attorneys contended there was no physical evidence or surveillance video connecting him to the crime. The defense also attacked his former girlfriend’s credibility.

Daly, who doesn’t have a first name, chose not to testify.

