I wonder why I saw no letters regarding Maine’s very liberal gun laws after the shooting at Walmart in Auburn (“Police charge Auburn man with murder in Walmart shooting,” July 31). If the attacker had not had a gun handy, the victim would be alive. I’d like to hear explanations why having that gun handy was a good thing. Mental illness treatment or identification wouldn’t have helped this situation, as many like to make that the focus of reducing gun attacks. The man wasn’t mentally ill, just mad, and that is true of many of the multiple shooters.
I, for one, will not support, donate or vote for any candidate who will not commit to:
1. Background checks for all gun sales. Maine’s data base is useless. Fix it.
2. Assault weapon bans. Hell! Yes! Beto. Get them off the streets and back on the battlefield where they belong.
3. Make ammo magazines of more than six bullets illegal. At least it gives the rest of us a running chance.
And for NRA members, I don’t want your legally owned gun; I’ve got a couple of my own.
Marilyn Burgess
Leeds
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Columnists
Maine Compass: Our state’s actions are key to reversing trend of bird population decline
-
Letters to the Editor
Time to clean out all corruption in politics
-
Letters to the Editor
Lake health part of climate fight
-
Letters to the Editor
Maine’s ‘record high’ doesn’t say much
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.