I wonder why I saw no letters regarding Maine’s very liberal gun laws after the shooting at Walmart in Auburn (“Police charge Auburn man with murder in Walmart shooting,” July 31). If the attacker had not had a gun handy, the victim would be alive. I’d like to hear explanations why having that gun handy was a good thing. Mental illness treatment or identification wouldn’t have helped this situation, as many like to make that the focus of reducing gun attacks. The man wasn’t mentally ill, just mad, and that is true of many of the multiple shooters.

I, for one, will not support, donate or vote for any candidate who will not commit to:

1. Background checks for all gun sales. Maine’s data base is useless. Fix it.

2. Assault weapon bans. Hell! Yes! Beto. Get them off the streets and back on the battlefield where they belong.

3. Make ammo magazines of more than six bullets illegal. At least it gives the rest of us a running chance.

And for NRA members, I don’t want your legally owned gun; I’ve got a couple of my own.

Marilyn Burgess

Leeds

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »