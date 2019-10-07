Regarding the celebration of Columbus Day, thank you Waterville Mayor Nick Isgro for continuing the celebration of a man who proved that the Earth was not flat and made a discovery of a new continent that led to many great things (“Area residents call Waterville mayor out over Columbus proclamation,” Oct. 1).

At least Christopher Columbus didn’t steal Native American land, put them on reservations, or break treaties.

Incidentally, do we not celebrate the birthdays of people who had slaves? Using the reasoning applied to the elimination of Columbus Day, what shall we do about those holidays?

Fred Lagomarsino, M.D.

Oakland

