ORONO — Riley Grady, of Gardiner, and Kiera Jasper, of Farmington, have been named recipients of the University Credit Union’s annual scholarship program for 2019.

Grady attends the University of Maine at Augusta to study Mental Health and Human Services.

Jasper attends the University of Maine at Farmington to study Secondary Education with a concentration in Mathematics.

They each received a $1,000 scholarship from the credit union.

The credit union has awarded more than 25 scholarships since beginning its annual scholarship program in 2016.

For more information, visit ucu.maine.edu.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: