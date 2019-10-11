AUGUSTA — Bridging the Gap will host its fall e-Waste Collection Event/Fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive.

The event is a good opportunity to get rid of old electronics and support Bridging the Gap’s Community Warming Center. Just drive up, make a donation to support the Warming Center and let volunteers unload your vehicle.

Electronics End will be on-site to collect and haul away all that old equipment.

The list of accepted items includes: cellphones, laptops, televisions (both flat screen and old tube style), computer monitors, computer towers and computer printers.

For more information, call Bridging the Gap at 248-1782.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: