AUGUSTA — Bridging the Gap will host its fall e-Waste Collection Event/Fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive.
The event is a good opportunity to get rid of old electronics and support Bridging the Gap’s Community Warming Center. Just drive up, make a donation to support the Warming Center and let volunteers unload your vehicle.
Electronics End will be on-site to collect and haul away all that old equipment.
The list of accepted items includes: cellphones, laptops, televisions (both flat screen and old tube style), computer monitors, computer towers and computer printers.
For more information, call Bridging the Gap at 248-1782.
