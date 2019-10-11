MADISON — Celebrate the 100th birthday of the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary with cake and ice cream from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Madison American Legion Hall on 20 South Maple St.
Everyone is invited to the free event. Recognition of World War II members will begin at 1:30 p.m.
For more information, call 635-2051 or 431-4903.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Viles Arboretum receives $10,000 gift
-
Community
Golf Fore Kids’ Sake raises $38,000
-
Community
Soup and Suspense event Oct. 17 in Union
-
Maine Crime
Somerset County courts for June 17-21, 2019
-
Community
Business Basics class to begin Nov. 5 in Farmington