MADISON — Celebrate the 100th birthday of the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary with cake and ice cream from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Madison American Legion Hall on 20 South Maple St.

Everyone is invited to the free event. Recognition of World War II members will begin at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, call 635-2051 or 431-4903.

