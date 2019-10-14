In response to all the uproar over tree cutting along the interstate and the interchanges, I applaud the Maine Department of Transportation for the great job they are doing.
The safety aspect of this operation greatly outweighs the sacrifice of the trees. The sun can get to the roadways and melt ice and snow. The line of sight for travelers is greatly improved for drivers to see oncoming traffic and wildlife near the roadways.
As a retired firefighter/EMT, having responded to many vehicle accidents on highways, I say keep up the good work, DOT.
Bob Dore
Vassalboro
