Adonis Puentes and the Voice of Cuba Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., in Rockland.

Puentes’ rich, soulful voice is the perfect front for his all-acoustic orchestra, layering traditional Cuban rhythms with deep bass lines, jazzy horns, and his melodic guitar.

A Grammy-nominated vocalist and composer from Cuba who weaves passionate, hypnotic Salsa and Cuban Son melodies through jazz arrangements, Puentes and the Orchestra create a worldly experience that is as emotive as it is danceable!

Tickets cost $30 in advance or $35 at the door.

For more information, call 594-0070 or visit RocklandStrand.com.

