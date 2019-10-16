Adonis Puentes and the Voice of Cuba Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., in Rockland.
Puentes’ rich, soulful voice is the perfect front for his all-acoustic orchestra, layering traditional Cuban rhythms with deep bass lines, jazzy horns, and his melodic guitar.
A Grammy-nominated vocalist and composer from Cuba who weaves passionate, hypnotic Salsa and Cuban Son melodies through jazz arrangements, Puentes and the Orchestra create a worldly experience that is as emotive as it is danceable!
Tickets cost $30 in advance or $35 at the door.
For more information, call 594-0070 or visit RocklandStrand.com.
