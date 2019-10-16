The Royal Knights to reunite for milestone celebration and home-hitting cause from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Iron Horse Court/Royal Oak Room, at 1 Bates St., in Lewiston.

It was August of 2010 when The Royal Knights, a Lewiston-Auburn boy band of the ’60s, made their “Last Hurrah,” billed as their final performance, before a packed crowd of adoring long-time PAL Hop fans who have followed The Royal Knights — some for more than 50 years.

Recently, the band announced they will reunite one more time as a way to thank their fans for 60 years of loyalty and support, and as a fundraiser for Michelle Nutting, Drummer Paul Boucher’s daughter and Bandleader Eddie Boucher’s niece and godchild, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last Spring.

With trademark entertainment by The Royal Knights as well as other well-known musical guests including Marty Lang, Charlene Leclair, Linda Morin, Tom Nickerson, Pete Webster, Roger Blais and The Rockin’ Recons, plus a “benediction” by Father Frenchie (aka Louis Philippe).

Eddie Boucher will be on lead guitar, Paul Boucher on drums, Guy Mathieu on rhythm guitar and Ron Morin on bass.

ll proceeds will go to help the family with medical bills.

The band’s first reunion was held 20 years after the original PAL Hop and was a sold-out event held at the Colissee. That was followed by another successful reunion in 1994, also at the Colissee.

Tickets cost $25 and can be obtained by calling 783-2992, or at Photo Finish, in the Auburn Mall, and Roger’s Haircutters, 94 Main St., Auburn.

Tickets also can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com.

