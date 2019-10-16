Augusta First will hold its 2019 presentation of the Augusta Candidates’ Night Forum from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Augusta City Hall, Lecture Center, 16 Cony St.

It will be broadcast live by CTV-7 on channel 1301, according to a news release from Bruce Holmes, chairman of the forum committee.

Public service within the City of Augusta is one of the most vital roles one can contribute to the community. It is also vital for the community to have a chance to meet their candidates and hear their ideas, goals and aspirations, according to the release.

William Burney former Mayor of Augusta will be the keynote speaker for the forum. Burney was elected mayor of Augusta in November 1988. He served two, four-year terms in this position; he then went on the school board from 1997 to 2011. Burney recently retired from his position as field office director at U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Augusta First is a non-partisan group whose mission is to encourage qualified individuals to run for elected positions and volunteer for appointed positions within city government. Augusta First is hosting this non-partisan forum so that members of the community can hear directly from the candidates, according to the release.

For more information, contact Homes at 632-7542 or [email protected].

