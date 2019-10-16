Augusta Nature Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Capitol Area Technical Center, 40 Pierce Drive in Augusta.
Lunch will be served at noon followed by a brief business meeting.
Toni Pied of Cobbossee Watershed will talk about organization’s program and summer camps. She is a leader and educator in the effort to keep our waterways free of invasive aquatic plants.
Lunch will cost $7 and a RSVP is required by calling Heide Monro at 622-7395 by Wednesday, Oct. 23.
