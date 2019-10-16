The Whitefield Library will close for the season after regular hours on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The winter months will be busy planning renovations and new activities for the upcoming year. There are big plans for the Arlington Hall building.
By this time next year the goal is to keep the library doors open to the public for most of the year.
For more information, call Sue McKeen at 446-7473.
