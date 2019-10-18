DURHAM, N.H. — The University of New Hampshire has chosen Nora Conrad as one of its five recipients of the 2019-20 Alumni Association Legacy Scholarship.

Conrad, of Winthrop, was selected for her strong leadership skills, outstanding academic record, and broad extracurricular interests, according to a news release from the university.

Recipients must have a parent or grandparent who is a UNH graduate. Conrad is the daughter of Eric Conrad and Barbara Walsh, who graduated from UNH with a degree in journalism and photography.

A 2019 graduate of Winthrop High School, Conrad was the class salutatorian, a member of the National Honor Society, student council vice president, and played field hockey and tennis during her four years.

Currently a UNH freshman, Conrad is a double major, focusing on Homeland Security and Computer Science. She must retain a grade point average of at least 3.2 to receive the annual $3,000 Legacy Scholarship during her four-year program at UNH.

The scholarship is a competitive and popular award that draws many applicants, said UNH Director of Financial Aid Joel Carstens in the release.

Conrad “met all the criteria for the scholarship with her strong academic background, and we felt her connection to an alumna parent was a great benefit to her,” Carstens said, in the release. “She seems like a great student, and we look forward to working with her over the next four years.”

