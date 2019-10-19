Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area will offer a Survivors of Suicide Support Group starting Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Hospice Community Center, 304 Main St., in Waterville.
Meetings will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
This support is for anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide. The group will include opportunities for sharing at one’s own comfort level and educational handouts. Group facilitators are trained hospice volunteers who have both experienced a loss by suicide.
To register or for more information, contact Jillian Roy, bereavement coordinator, at 873-3615 or [email protected] hvwa.org.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Winslow football cruises past Hermon
-
Football
Football: Oak Hill starts fast, takes down Spruce Mountain
-
Sports
College Football: UNE takes conference win at Husson
-
Varsity Maine
Cross country: Mt. Ararat, Camden Hills take KVAC Class A titles
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston to receive $5M for lead abatement