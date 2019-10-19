Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area will offer a Survivors of Suicide Support Group starting Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Hospice Community Center, 304 Main St., in Waterville.

Meetings will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

This support is for anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide. The group will include opportunities for sharing at one’s own comfort level and educational handouts. Group facilitators are trained hospice volunteers who have both experienced a loss by suicide.

To register or for more information, contact Jillian Roy, bereavement coordinator, at 873-3615 or [email protected] hvwa.org.

