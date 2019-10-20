Skowhegan Parks & Recreation Department will host its annual Kid Friendly Haunted House from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Skowhegan Community Center, 39 Poulin Drive, Skowhegan.

The event will feature more lights, fewer scares and no monsters, witches or clowns jumping out at you or your little one.

Lunch and treats for all while supply lasts.

Family admission will cost $5 at the door.

For more information, call Mickey Hoyt, program assistant, at 474-6901.

