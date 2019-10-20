IN CARRABASETT VALLEY, Sunday at 12:59 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Access Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 8:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

11:26 p.m., trespassing was reported on Island Avenue.

Sunday, 2:52 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Newhall Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 2:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

2:46 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fairbanks Road.

7:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stanwood Park Circle.

Sunday, 12:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Broadway.

9:22 a.m., vandalism was reported on Lincoln Street.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 9:42 a.m., Larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Great Moose Drive.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 1:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Preble Avenue.

6:54 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was reported on Preble Avenue.

Sunday, 9:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Reed Road.

9:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Preble Avenue.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 2 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Murphy Lane.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 2:30 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gagnon Road.

Sunday, 12:42 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Summer Street.

1:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on McGrath Pond Road.

IN RANGELEY, Saturday at 12:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

11:03 p.m., a missing person was reported on Pickford Road.

IN ROME, Saturday at 2:21 p.m., theft was reported on Nickerson Lane.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 1:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

1:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East River Road.

IN SOLON, Sunday at 10:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hole In The Wall Road.

IN TEMPLE, Sunday at 9:54 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Jenkins Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 7:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

7:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

8:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street and King Street.

3:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

4:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mathews Avenue and First Rangeway.

5:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Concourse.

7:48 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

10:16 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mathews Avenue.

Sunday, 1:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 3:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Dunbar Road.

11:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 10:58 a.m., Ronald Milton Grover, 65, of North Anson, was arrested on charges of operating after license suspension, violation of protective order and a probation hold.

Sunday, 2:26 a.m., Christopher M. Allmendinger, 41, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, criminal speeding, eluding an officer and violation of conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:06 a.m., William F. Kistner Jr., 64, of Chevy Chase, Maryland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

12:46 a.m., Tyler Cote, 20, of Monmouth, was arrested on a charge of operating without a license.

