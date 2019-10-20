IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8 a.m., littering was reported on Melville Street.
8:55 a.m., terrorizing was reported on Western Avenue.
11:03 a.m., aggravated assault was reported on Stony Brook Road.
12:20 a.m., fraud was reported on Civic Center Drive.
3:20 p.m., intoxicated people were reported on Western Avenue.
3:48 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Cedar Street.
4:48 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
4:50 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported at the intersection of Water and Bridge streets.
5:20 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
5:32 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Stephen King Drive.
5:46 p.m., simple assault was reported on Western Avenue.
5:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
7:39 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Bangor Street.
8:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Deer Ridge Lane.
10:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.
10:37 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Water Street.
Sunday at 3:21 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Western Avenue.
8 a.m., littering was reported on Melville Street.
8:27 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.
9:46 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Airport Road.
IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 6:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lee Drive.
IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 6:33 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Main Street.
6:46 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Green Street.
SUMMONS
IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 11:29 a.m., a 25-year-old Wilmington, N.C. woman was summoned on charges of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration greater than 150 days and failing to obtain drivers license while a Maine resident for more than 90 days.
