IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8 a.m., littering was reported on Melville Street.

8:55 a.m., terrorizing was reported on Western Avenue.

11:03 a.m., aggravated assault was reported on Stony Brook Road.

12:20 a.m., fraud was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:20 p.m., intoxicated people were reported on Western Avenue.

3:48 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Cedar Street.

4:48 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

4:50 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported at the intersection of Water and Bridge streets.

5:20 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

5:32 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Stephen King Drive.

5:46 p.m., simple assault was reported on Western Avenue.

5:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

7:39 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Bangor Street.

8:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Deer Ridge Lane.

10:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

10:37 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Water Street.

Sunday at 3:21 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Western Avenue.

8 a.m., littering was reported on Melville Street.

8:27 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.

9:46 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Airport Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 6:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lee Drive.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 6:33 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Main Street.

6:46 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Green Street.

SUMMONS

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 11:29 a.m., a 25-year-old Wilmington, N.C. woman was summoned on charges of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration greater than 150 days and failing to obtain drivers license while a Maine resident for more than 90 days.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: