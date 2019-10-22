RICHMOND — Maine State Police said Tuesday they are now investigating the death of a Richmond man earlier this month as a homicide.

Andrew Sherman, 48, was found dead inside his Kimball Street, Richmond home, on Oct. 11 by a friend who had become concerned that he had not heard from Sherman in days. The death was initially deemed suspicious by authorities.

Now, police are investigating the death of Sherman as a homicide, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Sherman lived alone in the home, which was on a larger property which was formerly home to his family’s automotive and marine sales and service business, but which had recently been sold.

Related State Police probe suspicious death of Richmond man

Detectives, according to McCausland, continue to ask the public for help from anyone who had seen, talked to or heard from Sherman since Sept. 25. Anyone with information about the case can call State Police at 624-7076 extension 9.

Detectives have interviewed family, friends and neighbors of Sherman and police were at the home for days collecting evidence.

The state Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy but authorities have not released information about the cause of death. Those who knew Andrew Sherman described him as friendly, smart and outgoing until the pain he endured because of a car accident a few years ago made it difficult for him to socialize.

Sherman was a 1989 graduate of Richmond High School, according to a classmate.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: