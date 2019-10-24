The Harlow, in partnership with the Kennebec Land Trust, will present “Art and the Land” — a juried group show celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Trust.

The exhibit will be on view Oct. 25 through Nov. 30 at The Harlow, 100 Water St., in Hallowell.

Art and the Land culminated from an open call for artworks responding to properties owned by the Trust and features 40 artworks from 25 local artists representing a dynamic range of styles and media.

The Trust works cooperatively with landowners and communities to conserve the forests, shorelands, fields and wildlife that define central Maine. KLT protects land permanently, offers opportunities for people to learn about and enjoy the natural world, and works with partners to support sustainable forestry and farming.

Participating artists include: Paula Anastasio, Robin Miller, Wendy Pelletier and Cassie Sano, all or Augusta; Rebecca Cote, of Biddeford; Jane Page-Conway, of Bowdoinham; Alison Dibble, of Brooklin; Jeanne Ouellette, of Center Lovell; Allen Cairns and Donna Lausier, both of Farmingdale; Mackenzie Childers, of Gardiner; Diane Woodworth, of Hermon; Bia Winter, of Mt Vernon; Dave Higgins, of Newcastle; Judith Schuppien, of Pittston; William Crosby, of Plattsburgh, New York; Suzanne Kelly, of Santa Fe, New Mexico; Phil Downes and Anita Morrissey, both of Sidney; Lonie Ellis, of Topsham; Jane Davis, of Wayne; Kay Morris, of West Gardiner; and Nancy Lund, Penny Markley and Gail Rowe, all of Winthrop.

For more information, call 622-3813 or visit harlowgallery.org.

