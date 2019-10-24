AUGUSTA – Robert D. Mason Sr., 81, a lifelong resident of Litchfield, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at Maine General, with his loving family by his side.

He was born on March 30, 1938, the son of Eliot and Eunice (Rogerson) Mason. Robert attended school in the Litchfield area. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. On Nov. 11, 1961, he married Ava Ward.

Robert was a Star Route Mail Contractor serving post offices from Augusta to Bath. He enjoyed camping, spending winters in Zephyrhills, Fla., Bluegrass festivals and pickin’ parties for over 20 years. He and his wife, Ava, hosted their own pickin’ party for 13 years in Wales. He was a member of the American Legion William R. Bold Post #181 in Litchfield.

Robert is survived by his wife, Ava Mason, of Litchfield; his son, Robert Jr. and wife, Sally of Wales, his son, Peter and his wife, Janet of Memphis, Tenn.; his grandchildren, Bambi-Lynn Papp, David Mason, Becki Beach and her husband, Peter, and Sara Mason; his great-grandchildren, Anna and Mason Beach, Travis Gardiner, Trevor Tilley, Silei and Gregory Papp; and his sister, Pat Jillson and husband, Ed; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Roger Rogerson.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Visiting hours will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the

American Legion

William R Bold Post #181

235 Plains Rd.

Litchfield, ME 04350

