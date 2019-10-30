How does the Morning Sentinel justify selling advertisement space to Fortin’s for the “Columbus Day” sales event that was printed to my knowledge on both Oct. 6 and 13?

Has greed won over the proclamation by Gov. Janet Mills declaring Oct. 14 “Indigenous People’s Day”?

 

Matthew Cullen

Waterville

