How does the Morning Sentinel justify selling advertisement space to Fortin’s for the “Columbus Day” sales event that was printed to my knowledge on both Oct. 6 and 13?
Has greed won over the proclamation by Gov. Janet Mills declaring Oct. 14 “Indigenous People’s Day”?
Matthew Cullen
Waterville
