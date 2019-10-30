I am writing this letter in support of Heather Pouliot’s candidacy for Augusta City Council. I strongly believe Pouliot will help Augusta continue its strong and positive growth and will work hard to establish a focus on economic development. She has already proven her ability to do so by serving as the board president of the Augusta Downtown Alliance.

As an Augusta-based business owner, I appreciate that Heather knows firsthand what it’s like to own and run a small business. I know that she will stand up for smart business growth in Augusta and will make decisions that will help, not hurt, businesses that choose to locate in the capital city.

Heather truly knows how to give her best commitment no matter what task is at hand. Her commitment to our Augusta community is evident and I believe she exemplifies all that any organization could wish for in a candidate.

We can count on Heather to work out the best solutions possible when solving problems by addressing taxpayer input, cost-effective solutions and possible alternatives. This is why I urge you to vote for Heather Pouliot on Nov. 5.

Jessilin Quint

Augusta

