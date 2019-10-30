I want to express my admiration of and appreciation for the emergency response team in Winslow and the surrounding towns in relation to the McCormack Building Supply fire on Oct. 11 (“Winslow building supply facility ravaged by fast-moving fire“). The Winslow Fire Department and others responded quickly and saved my house (built in the 1840s) from succumbing to the intense heat of the fire only yards away.
They also saved part of the lumber yard. The Farnhams and their business have been good neighbors for years, and I share the feelings of loss.
Jonelle Parsons
Winslow
