The deadline is drawing near to request absentee ballots prior to the Maine election.
Thursday marks the last day that absentee ballots can be requested with no questions asked. Come Friday, voters will have to show extenuating circumstances for requesting an absentee ballot.
There are only two issues on the statewide ballot on Tuesday, Election Day.
One is for a bond package approved by legislators.
The other is a constitutional amendment aimed at ensuring that physically disabled residents who can’t sign their names can still support referendum drives.
Many local races also will be decided Tuesday.
There are mayor elections in several communities including Portland, Auburn, Lewiston, Saco and Westbrook.
