FARMINGDALE — Hall-Dale High School remained open Thursday despite a threat made Wednesday evening by a 14-year-old who was later charged with terrorizing.

Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chris Read said the threat was “in reference to comments he made about a school shooting.”

Regional School Unit 2 Superintendent Cheri Towle issued a statement Wednesday about “an incident that occurred” that evening.

“A Hall-Dale High School student made a verbal threat this evening and a number of students/parents reported it to the administration and police department,” the statement reads. “The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department went immediately to the student’s house and began their investigation.”

Towle’s statement said the student “will not be allowed to return to school until further notice” and there was no immediate danger to students or faculty. She added that there was a staff meeting Thursday and support was available for students if needed.

According to Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chris Read, a 14-year-old male was charged with terrorizing after an investigation by deputies. According to police logs, the initial call came in around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and the juvenile was taken in protective custody. Information about where the juvenile resides was unavailable by press time.

“The school administration reacted very well to this situation and called for assistance,” Read wrote in an email on Thursday morning. “It was determined that there was no immediate threat to the school and Hall-Dale did have school today.”

Hall-Dale High School Principal Mark Tinkham yielded to Towle’s statement when asked about the incident.

